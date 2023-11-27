Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC Sells 331,265 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331,265 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Realty Trust worth $52,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,569,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,710,394,000 after purchasing an additional 185,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,131,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 96,038 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 10,020,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,161,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,925,000 after buying an additional 176,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.71.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.50. 723,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.08.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

