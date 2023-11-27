Chain (XCN) Market Cap Hits $25.91 Million

Chain (XCN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Chain has a total market capitalization of $25.91 million and $10.73 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chain has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chain

Chain launched on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,053,663,471 tokens. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

