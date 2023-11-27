Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $160.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Check Point Software Technologies traded as high as $145.64 and last traded at $145.52, with a volume of 213105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.54.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHKP. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.83 and its 200 day moving average is $131.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

