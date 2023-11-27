Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 4.8%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.32. 609,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,924,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.
Chewy Stock Performance
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy
In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chewy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chewy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Chewy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
