Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Down 4.8%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.22 and last traded at $19.32. 609,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,924,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chewy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.48.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Chewy had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chewy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chewy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chewy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Chewy by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.