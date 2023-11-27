China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF) & Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Head-To-Head Comparison

China Education Resources (OTCMKTS:CHNUF – Get Free Report) and Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.6% of China Education Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Vasta Platform shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Education Resources and Vasta Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A Vasta Platform -5.27% 0.66% 0.40%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Education Resources N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) 0.00 Vasta Platform $244.87 million 1.36 -$10.57 million ($0.18) -22.39

This table compares China Education Resources and Vasta Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

China Education Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vasta Platform. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Education Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Education Resources and Vasta Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Education Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Vasta Platform 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vasta Platform has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.48%. Given Vasta Platform’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vasta Platform is more favorable than China Education Resources.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats China Education Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Education Resources

China Education Resources Inc., an ed-tech company, provides education resources and services for teachers, students, parents, education professionals, and school administrators in the People's Republic of China and China. The company provides systems and contents for online/offline learning, training courses, and social media. It operates an education services portal, cersp.com that provides education resources and services to China's kindergarten to grade 12 education market. The company's portal offers school platform that provides a link between a school with its teachers, students, and parents; online tutoring program, a platform developed for a teacher to provide online tutoring services through the internet to students; and digital education products containing digital textbook tutorial materials and digital supplementary materials, such as lesson plans, course modules, and tests. It also develops and distributes educational textbooks and materials to bookstores and schools. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platforms, and other digital services. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. Vasta Platform Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

