Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cineplex from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.93.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$8.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.97. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$7.30 and a 1-year high of C$10.63. The company has a market cap of C$529.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.83.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

