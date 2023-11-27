Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.35

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.23, with a volume of 39301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.22.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$150.37 million, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

Further Reading

