Citizens & Northern Corp Buys 24 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,756 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adobe from $645.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $620.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,977. The firm has a market cap of $282.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $551.69 and a 200-day moving average of $510.15. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $624.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.