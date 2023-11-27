Citizens & Northern Corp Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Citizens & Northern Corp reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $630,466,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $607,393,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 325.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 484.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,749,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $399,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Shares of GD stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.69. 117,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,391. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.59. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

