Citizens & Northern Corp Grows Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $212.90. 316,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.29 and a 200 day moving average of $211.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

