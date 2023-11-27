Citizens & Northern Corp Grows Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.13. 510,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,498. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.84. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Stories

