Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Citizens & Northern Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 7,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320,660. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.72 and a 12-month high of $187.81. The company has a market capitalization of $270.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

