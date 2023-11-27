Citizens & Northern Corp Purchases 575 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 926.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

HYG traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,568,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,518,270. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $77.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.