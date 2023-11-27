Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 302 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Citizens & Northern Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 0.9% of Citizens & Northern Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 320.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,223.14. 57,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,373. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,238.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,951.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1,986.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,330.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total value of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,169.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,642 shares of company stock worth $9,041,139 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading

