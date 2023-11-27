Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 39 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,865,344,000 after buying an additional 999,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,347,635,000 after buying an additional 928,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $456.75. 818,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,587. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $376.49 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The company has a market cap of $353.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.