Citizens & Northern Corp Sells 403 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,616,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

ICE traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.76. The stock had a trading volume of 443,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,568. The company has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.07 and a 200 day moving average of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $543,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $13,610,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,610 shares of company stock valued at $11,004,916. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.