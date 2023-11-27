Citizens & Northern Corp Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Citizens & Northern Corp cut its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,762 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.68.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.41. 485,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,714. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $144.82. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

