Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Receives $8.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLVT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Clarivate from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Clarivate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $7.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Clarivate had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Clarivate’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clarivate by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Clarivate by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 206,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Clarivate by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Clarivate by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

