Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) is Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd cut its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,861 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for 7.1% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.38% of Clean Harbors worth $33,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $161.95. 63,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,805. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.36 and a 12 month high of $178.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $4,669,990.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,736,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 28,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $4,669,990.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,736,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,117,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

