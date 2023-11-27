Coin98 Hits 1-Day Volume of $14.05 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 8% against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $123.83 million and approximately $14.05 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003218 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015933 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,111,096 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

