Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III Sells 81,530 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 81,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $8,718,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,053,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,623,647.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN traded up $4.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.77. 14,134,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,410,794. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. The company has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 2.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,759 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coinbase Global

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.