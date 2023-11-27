Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.50.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Community Bank System

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of CBU stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $65.48.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,292.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,666.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,710 shares of company stock worth $194,382. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,123,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.