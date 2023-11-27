Contrasting Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC) and THOR Industries (NYSE:THO)

Vivic (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report) and THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vivic and THOR Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivic 0 0 0 0 N/A THOR Industries 0 6 1 0 2.14

THOR Industries has a consensus price target of $93.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.63%. Given THOR Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe THOR Industries is more favorable than Vivic.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A THOR Industries $11.12 billion 0.48 $374.27 million $6.95 14.56

This table compares Vivic and THOR Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

THOR Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Vivic.

Profitability

This table compares Vivic and THOR Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivic N/A N/A N/A THOR Industries 3.37% 9.77% 5.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of THOR Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of THOR Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

THOR Industries beats Vivic on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivic

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Vivic Corp. is a subsidiary of Honetech Inc.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. THOR Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

