Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $79.65. The stock had a trading volume of 712,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,312. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

