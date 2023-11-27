Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 57.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $49.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,198. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

