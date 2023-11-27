Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 542 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,521,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.6% in the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $2.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $434.68. 636,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,702. The business’s fifty day moving average is $397.56 and its 200 day moving average is $383.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $437.81.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.