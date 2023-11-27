Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Sells 337 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.5% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.02. 254,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,502. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $74.30.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

