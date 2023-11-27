Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $8,190,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 525.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 49,408 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 31,804 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,862,000 after acquiring an additional 28,721 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,137. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $91.63 and a 12-month high of $112.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $106.64.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

