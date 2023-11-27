Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of CRBP opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

