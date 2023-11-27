Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 21,125,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $612,857,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,335,866 shares of company stock worth $1,380,500,627. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth $108,023,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Core & Main by 423.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,526,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,438 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,097 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $51,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,035 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNM opened at $34.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. Core & Main has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

