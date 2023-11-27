CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) Shares Sold by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) by 55.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 2,075.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRMD shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CorMedix from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CorMedix from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

CRMD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 160,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.09. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $202.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.98.

In other CorMedix news, CEO Joseph Todisco bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,183.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath and Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

