Cornerstone Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 281,430 Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 281,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.78. 119,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,347. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $26.19.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

