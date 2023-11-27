Cornerstone Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth $33,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $293.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,363. The company has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $226.16 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $274.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Read Our Latest Report on SYK

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,733 shares of company stock valued at $18,068,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.