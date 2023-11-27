Cornerstone Advisors LLC Has $15.35 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.22.

Adobe Trading Up 0.9 %

ADBE stock traded up $5.62 on Monday, reaching $625.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,198. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.15. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $625.83. The firm has a market cap of $284.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

