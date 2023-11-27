Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after buying an additional 157,133,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $356,137,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.41.

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total value of $302,181.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $565.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,599. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $571.82. The firm has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $522.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

