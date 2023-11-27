Cornerstone Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.0% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 61.8% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,417,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,022. The firm has a market cap of $127.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $157.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMAT

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.