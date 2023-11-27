Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 21,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.3% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MA traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $409.71. 804,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $394.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $336.43 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $384.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. HSBC began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 530,100 shares of company stock valued at $204,704,311. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

