Cornerstone Advisors LLC Sells 3,874 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Cornerstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Elequin Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General American Investors by 8,939.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the second quarter worth $202,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General American Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:GAM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.77. 7,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.17. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

General American Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at General American Investors

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 3,381 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,558.81. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,745.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 3,381 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $84,558.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,745.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,131 shares of company stock worth $155,809. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

