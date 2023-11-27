Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $27,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. United Bank increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.27 on Monday, hitting $597.63. The company had a trading volume of 675,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,077. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $599.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $566.72 and a 200 day moving average of $546.17. The company has a market cap of $264.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total value of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

