Critical Analysis: LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) versus Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT)

Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Free Report) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Curtiss Motorcycles and LiveWire Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Curtiss Motorcycles alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curtiss Motorcycles 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

LiveWire Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.64%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than Curtiss Motorcycles.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LiveWire Group $46.83 million 48.44 -$78.94 million N/A N/A

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and LiveWire Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Curtiss Motorcycles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveWire Group.

Profitability

This table compares Curtiss Motorcycles and LiveWire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curtiss Motorcycles N/A N/A N/A LiveWire Group -307.58% -35.30% -29.75%

Risk and Volatility

Curtiss Motorcycles has a beta of -6.18, suggesting that its share price is 718% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWire Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of LiveWire Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveWire Group beats Curtiss Motorcycles on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of handcrafted street motorcycles for high net worth customers in the United States. The company offers the X132 Hellcat Speedster, as well as preproduction models, such as the P51 Combat Fighter and the Wraith Tandem Lusso motorcycles. It also provides motorcycle related products, including various wearing apparel and other related accessories displaying the Confederate name through its Website. The company was formerly known as Confederate Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. in January 2018. Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.

About LiveWire Group

(Get Free Report)

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company offers electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The company operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss Motorcycles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.