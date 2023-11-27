CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97,770 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $60,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,792,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,070,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

