CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.44

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.44 and last traded at $193.49, with a volume of 51236 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.49.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.41.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.33 and its 200-day moving average is $161.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.99 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

