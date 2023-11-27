Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 10.5 %

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.06. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $113,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.