D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 141600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.68.

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

