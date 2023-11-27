Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Danaher from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $257.73.

Get Danaher alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Danaher Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE DHR opened at $221.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $2,175,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 137,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.