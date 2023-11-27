Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 193.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

DAR traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $41.94. 1,088,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,405. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $38.97 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.49.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Day purchased 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 and sold 125,665 shares valued at $7,846,395. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,258,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after buying an additional 58,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

