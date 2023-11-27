DEI Price Hits $0.0108 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEI has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $80.24 million and $58.85 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00186091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00010804 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000494 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars.

