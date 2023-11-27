Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7,454.2% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,263,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,720 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,787 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,097,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,999,000 after acquiring an additional 726,325 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $136.92.

NYSE DLR traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $136.92. 63,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,183. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $138.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

