DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Avenir Corp

Avenir Corp cut its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,355,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,485 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group makes up 4.3% of Avenir Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Avenir Corp owned 2.07% of DigitalBridge Group worth $49,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 54,549 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.94.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.79. The stock had a trading volume of 358,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,919. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.19 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.43. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $18.43.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $477.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.03 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

