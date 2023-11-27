Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by KM Capital Management Ltd.

KM Capital Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of KM Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. KM Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,010 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,570,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,692,000 after acquiring an additional 226,557 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $384,439,000.

Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 201,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

